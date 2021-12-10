Mohammad Samha To Lead NetCentrics’ Business Development

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leading provider of cybersecurity services to government and industry, today announced that Mohammad Samha has joined as Director of Business Development.

Mr. Samha, previously a government employee supporting national targeting and counterterrorism efforts, will oversee NetCentrics' emerging technology as part of their core service engineering offerings. Mr. Samha will bring expanded services and teams skilled in autonomous AI, Cloud Computing, Agile Development, and infrastructure services to secure and protect U.S. national security interests and private industry.

“Mr. Samha brings experience serving the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well his time in the private sector, to bear on today’s most urgent security needs. His ability to serve the federal market in particular will ensure that the U.S. retains its competitive edge,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO.

Mr. Samha played a key role developing the Next Generation First Responder (NGFR) program at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through his work with Acuity. The project ran live preparation drills using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), sensors and real time data from wearable tech to improve operational safety. His teams’ work established new protocols adopted by several State Emergency Management Agencies.

“My goal is to enhance the excellent work already underway by NetCentrics’ teams. I will also collaborate with federal and civilian partners to broaden the company’s service areas and capabilities. I also see a lot of opportunity in workforce optimization, digital transformation, unified communications, and framework modernization to bring innovations from the commercial space into the Federal and Civilian markets. It’s an exciting time to join NetCentrics, and I hope to mentor, learn, and provide value to both NetCentrics and the Government mission,” says Mr. Samha.

Mr. Samha has a masters degree in Applied Information Technology from George Mason University and a masters in Project Management from The George Washington University Law School. He is also an athlete with national placement, member of the National Physique Committee, and fluent in Arabic.

His arrival signals the company’s continued expansion and investment in top talent. The company recently brought Ty Henrichsmeyer from Amazon to lead the Technology and Solutions department.

About NetCentrics

NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.

