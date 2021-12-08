Zinda Law Group Announces 2021 Scholarship Winner
Isaac Okigweh, an undergraduate student athlete at Huston-Tillotson University, won the grand prize with his commitment to excellence.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group is pleased to announce that Isaac Okigweh of Austin, Texas, won the 2021 Zinda Law Group Scholarship. Each year, the firm awards a scholarship to undergraduate and law students who either show a commitment to pursuing personal injury law or demonstrate a commitment to their communities. Okigweh, a student athlete at Huston-Tillotson University, won the grand prize.
The firm chose Okigweh for his commitment to his university and for his dedication to the Austin community. Raised by parents who immigrated from Nigeria, he is an accomplished track and field competitor and is majoring in Mathematics and minoring in Pre-Engineering. He also works closely with his father, who is a contractor. After going without power during the 2021 Texas winter storms, he decided to focus his education toward a career in electric engineering.
“Being a recipient of the Zinda Law Group scholarship shows me that on the road to excellence there will be help along the way,” Okigweh said. “I am extremely grateful to Zinda Law Group for reminding me to never let self-doubt prevent me from pursuing my goals to the fullest!”
Zinda Law Group currently has over 30 attorneys in offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida. Founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, Zinda Law Group handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.
For more information about Zinda Law Group, visit www.zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312.
Kelsey Balzli-Yarbrough
Zinda Law Group
+1 800-863-5312
email us here
Zinda Law Group Injury Attorneys