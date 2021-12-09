ArtRevSol & Big Davinci Ent Present Mulah Davinci | "Carolina" | Music Video
Big Davinci Ent presents Mulah Davinci & his latest official music video “Carolina”
Bigger than Christopher Wallace is what i inspire to be. Ima run up a check/You could be on a jet/ And you still ain’t gon ever be flyer than me.”GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevsol & Big Davinci Entertainment are proud to announce the video release of “Carolina”; his last single produced by Bizzo Beats. Watch as Mulah Davinci takes you thru the streets of his hometown, Georgetown. Directed by Jeantaro Productions these visuals don’t miss.
— Mulah Davinci
Hailing from the rural side of South Carolina has certainly had its effects on Mulah DaVinci’s personality. His laid-back, easy-going nature is effortlessly depicted in his music which is brilliantly
Mulah Davinci delivers a fun, fast-paced visuals that stays in tune with the enthusiastic feel “Carolina” brings.
Mulah Davinci music involves versatility that gives a taste of old-school hip hop and modern-day rap. Music that he would describe as “fulfilling.”
Not only does he bring the vibe on stage, but he also likes to give it to the community. He has spent six months at a food bank and has physically helped remodel a school.
