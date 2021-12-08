For Immediate Release:

December 8, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen PSA 3 Agency on Aging, Inc., DBA Area Agency on Aging 3 MED 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Cambridge Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Rutland 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Adams Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hopewell Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Lexington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov