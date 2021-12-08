Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
PSA 3 Agency on Aging, Inc., DBA Area Agency on Aging 3
MED
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Guernsey
Cambridge Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Meigs
Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Rutland
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Adams Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hopewell Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Lexington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
