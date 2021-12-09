New Source Technology to exhibit at Photonics West 2022

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser and electro-optic products manufacturer New Source Technology today announced plans to exhibit at Photonics West, January 22-27, 2022 in San Francisco.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on optical pump cavities, laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 25 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

“We are very excited to be exhibiting at Photonics West in January. Our company focus going forward is to utilize our combined expertise with laser cavity, flash lamp, and LPSS optical engine design, to optimize OEM pump chambers, pump chamber assemblies, and optical subsystems supplied to aesthetic and surgical laser markets.” Said Greg Pon, President and Founder.

Photonics West is North America’s largest laser and photonics trade show, attracting leading laser, photonic, and electro-optical device manufacturers from around the world. This year’s show features over 1400 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees from the medical, bioscience, industrial process, and communications industries. The 2022 show is an annual event held in San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

Visit New Source Technology at Booth #5002. Technical personnel will be available during the show. For more information contact Greg Pon: gpon@newsourcetechnology.com

