New Source Technology Announces Participation in Laser World of Photonics China

PLEASANTON , CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Source Technology, a leading provider of high performance laser and photonics solutions, announced today it will participate in Laser World of Photonics China, one of the world’s premier exhibitions for the photonics and laser industry.

The event will take place at the Shanghai International Expo Center March 18 to 20. This show will bring together global innovators, manufacturers, and technology leaders across the laser and optoelectronics sectors. New Source Technology’s presence underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and supporting rapidly growing demand for advanced photonics solutions in the Asian market.

“At Laser World of Photonics China, we look forward to connecting with customers, partners, and industry leaders who are shaping the future of laser technology,” said Greg Pon, President and Founder. “Our team is excited to showcase our latest innovations and discuss how our products can support next generation applications in manufacturing, medical technology, research, and beyond.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about New Source Technology’s portfolio, including the expanding line of single and dual lamp laser pump chambers. Capacitor charging power supplies with higher output voltages and better reverse voltage protection will also be shown.

New Source Technology invites all attendees to visit us in booth N1. 1150 to explore new products, discuss technical requirements, and meet with the company’s engineering and sales teams.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump chambers, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 27 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

