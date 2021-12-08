CWCBExpo Succeeds in New York

CWCBExpo New York, leading cannabis trade show CWCBExpo 2021 at the Javits Center in New York Cannabis Means Business at CWCBExpo NY

The 7th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition), November 4-6, had a triumphant return to an in-person event at the Javits Center.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition), November 4-6, had a triumphant return to an in-person event at the Javits Convention Center. More than 6,000 business, retail, healthcare and financial professionals from the tri-state area, across the country, and even around the world attended.

With a strong foothold in New York, CWCBExpo is the largest B2B event on the East Coast for the legalized cannabis and hemp industries. Attendees came for several days of non-stop education, business-building and networking. The CWCBExpo NY conference program featured unmatched learning experiences and mind-share with thought leadership panels and interactive talks.

Opening the event was a significant ribbon cutting ceremony with New York’s Lt. Governor, Hon. Brian A. Benjamin. “As a Senator, I was proud to support MRTA because it promoted equity and opened up new avenues of business for NY. As Lieutenant Governor, I was honored to open up the expo this year and look forward to working with the NYS Office of Cannabis Management to develop this important industry in our state,” he stated.

Tremaine Wright, the recently appointed Chair of New York’s Cannabis Control Board, made her first public presentation at CWCBExpo New York on Nov, 4th. “We’ll level the playing field,” Wright told the overflowing crowd in the main lecture room at CWCBExpo. “If we were to allow huge corporations to dominate, it would be just another way to undermine and repress communities that have been unduly burdened. We’re ready to make cannabis inclusive.”

After her special presentation at CWCBExpo, Wright and members of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management spoke one-on-one with attendees and visited the exhibit hall.

More highlights from the history making CWCBExpo New York included:

-Gerald Pascarelli, CFA, Vice President, Consumer - Beverages, Cannabis & Tobacco, of Cowen, industry update that focused on data, highlights and trends and opportunities in the Cannabis and Hemp industries

-In Conversation with Christopher "CJ" Wallace, Co-Founder Think BIG and Frank White, and Willie Mack, Co-Founder & CEO Think BIG and Frank White keynote moderated by Dan Harris, Author, Podcaster and Entrepreneur, Founder, Ten Percent

-A Coast to Coast MSOs Perspectives with Faye Coleman, Founder and CEO of Pure Genesis, and Calvin Frye, Founder of Cloneville, moderated by Steve Gelsi of MarketWatch

-Geoff Whaling, Chair of the National Hemp Association, former Co-Founder and President of Collective Growth Corporation & Canopy Growth HIP, announced his next great adventure launching the $500M rePLANT Hemp ESG Fund

CWCBExpo New York featured a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A). Hundreds of the most innovative product, service and technology companies showcased their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

Plans are underway for the next CWCBExpo New York, taking place in its traditional timeframe, June 2-4, 2022 at the Javits Convention Center. For more information on exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, email: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050. Visit www.cannabismeansbusiness.com for the latest updates on the event.

