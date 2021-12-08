Leading book site CraveBooks.com introduces new retail store to boost the engagement between authors and their readers

author podcast interview

The Crave Books Store provides sales and fulfillment services to give authors an additional option to market titles directly from their book or author pages

BERTHOUD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, one of the web’s top destinations for author and book recommendations, today announced the opening of the Crave Books Store, a new online retail outlet designed to enable readers to purchase books directly from their favorite authors.

The Crave Books Store represents a major expansion of the company’s marketing and promotional services suite for participating authors, enabling their fans to purchase books smoothly and seamlessly, without ever having to leave the site.

The Crave Books store provides authors with a valuable new outlet for their works, supporting a streamlined customer journey from recommendations to reviews to purchase, all through a simple, integrated process.

Authors can upload books directly to the store quickly through an easy-to-use tool (check out this short video to learn about the process). Authors can then promote their books through Crave Book’s marketing services, through their social media feeds or even book or author pages on other recommendation sites.

Once uploaded to the site, readers can purchase books through PayPal, initially, with additional payment methods to be supported over time. Purchased books become available immediately in the “My Books” tab of readers’ account pages.

“Just in time for the holidays, our new Crave Books store makes it easy to pick up the latest title for that special someone,” said Cary Bergeron, the sites’ founder. “Our mission at Crave Books is to remove the barriers between readers and the authors they love, making it as simple as possible for readers to move smoothly from a review to a purchase right on the site. It’s so easy, even a sloth could do it!”

For authors, the sales process is essentially invisible. Payments are sent to authors on the first Monday of each month, for any month in which they have more than $5 in sales. The Crave Books Store takes a modest fee for each book sold.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain ebooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.

Cary Bergeron
Crave Books
email us here

How Publishers & Authors Use The CRAVE BOOKS Platform

You just read:

Leading book site CraveBooks.com introduces new retail store to boost the engagement between authors and their readers

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cary Bergeron
Crave Books
Company/Organization
Snap In Media
280 Capitol Reef Street
Berthoud, Colorado, 80513
United States
+1 970-568-6343
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Leading book site CraveBooks.com introduces new retail store to boost the engagement between authors and their readers
CraveBooks.com The Internets Top Destination For Book And Author Recommendations Launches New Podcast Service
K. Leigh’s latest novel Reformat offers a satisfying and resounding finish to the mind-bending Constelis sci-fi trilogy
View All Stories From This Author