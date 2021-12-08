Project from India wins the ‘We are Together’ International Award
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Indian social project received international recognition winning the ‘We’re Together’ Award. The awarding ceremony was held at the International Forum of Civil Participation #MYVMESTE in Moscow on December 05, the International Volunteer Day.
The Indian project implemented by the International Youth Edu-Skills Foundation (IYES Foundation) was one of the 429 unique initiatives from around the world and won in the ‘Business’ category. During the heat of the pandemic, the Foundation provided support, assistance, and food to people in need in the densely populated cities of Noida and Ghaziabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
“Such international awards really play an important role in uniting people from different countries and providing an opportunity to share their experiences and best practices. Their personal journey could turn out as a big motivation for many and for the person it’s a recognition of his work at international level,” Project Manager Aqil Mohammad noted. “We are living in a time where everything has been changing very fast and resources are continuously decreasing. Every small step will make a big difference so do not stop the good work you are doing, do not feel tired, just continue your work. World will remember your contribution.”
The ‘We’re Together’ International Award united leaders of social changes and initiatives from 59 countries and brought together 429 unique projects, 54 of which were shortlisted and 12 became winners, from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Israel, India, Kazakhstan, China, Liberia, Portugal, Thailand, Turkey, and Ecuador. All winners received a $10,000 grant to support and develop their own initiatives. From 2021, the Award in this broad international format will be held annually.
“A pandemic like Corona challenged the world, but also gave rise to several leaders who combated it with compassion. ‘We Are Together’ Prize is a tribute to all these COVID warriors and shows the world — together we can,’ emphasized one of the Award’s regional experts Shalabh Sahai, Co-Founder & Director of iVolunteer movement.
Awards were given in 4 major categories: Citizen’s Personal Contribution, Medicine, Business, and Education & Technology. In each category, the expert jury selected three projects submitted to the jury by individuals, nonprofit organizations and representatives of the business community. With the global fight against the pandemic, many of the applicants’ and finalists’ projects were aimed at developing a culture of mutual assistance, supporting social initiatives focused on helping people in need and improving their quality of life.
Moreover, a special nomination, ‘Good Cause of the Year’, was established within the framework of the Award for selfless and dedicated contributions to social and volunteer programs to help those in need. The winner was a representative of Azerbaijan, Adil Abdullayev, who has been wholeheartedly serving other people for more than 10 years. The implementation of such projects is especially important in today’s challenging environment, making it possible not only to improve significantly the social sphere of countries’ life, but also to develop a culture of mutual aid.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION:
In 2021, the ‘We’re Together’ International Award was attended by representatives from the CIS, the European Union, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East and North Africa, North and Central America, and South America.
The finalists’ performance was evaluated by international experts: 42 representatives of the non-profit sector from 31 countries, heads of national volunteer and youth organizations, members of international councils and associations, including members of the UN Volunteers Program, the International Association for Volunteer Effort, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, and the UN Economic and Social Council. Activities were evaluated on a 5-point scale based on the following parameters: the nominee’ personal contribution and dedication, involvement of additional resources, relevance, activities in a high-risk environment, effects and prospects of the initiative.
Social relations within this complex international political and economic environment are a connecting thread that contributes to their strengthening and intensive development. Russia has this understanding and therefore implements projects that can integrate the efforts of the global community through social projects and initiatives.
Alexey Stroyev
Press Service
wearetogether@m-p.ru