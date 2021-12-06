Moscow gifts street art objects to Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian artists created modern art, street art and graffiti objects on one of the main pedestrian streets of Dubai. The artworks share a common theme, “Dubai and Moscow: Dynamics of change, a futuristic outlook”.
“Moscow and Dubai are global, rapidly developing metropolitan areas with a futuristic outlook. Both are intent on innovation, IT progress, developing their urban environment and making it comfortable for their residents,” said Sergey Cheryomin, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations. “Art is a powerful unifying force, and with that in mind, we want to introduce the residents of UAE and the guests of EXPO 2020 to the modern art of Moscow”.
Bringing life to the art concept are Misha MOST, Olya INEY, Vladimir REN GRAUN, Sergey FAS, Aleksey CE and Danila SHOZY. They used various geometrical designs as stencils, worked in different styles and used aerosols, brushes and paint. The young artists created 7 objects in total, in the shapes ranging from triangle to diamond.
“In a way, the artwork consists of two parts. One illustrates the engine of the city, the technologies and innovations implemented in it, and the other speaks to the city’s development drivers. First and foremost, of course, it’s the people, and secondly, the continuously dynamic expansion of urban infrastructure and street art,” commented Sergey FAS.
The art objects are a gift to Dubai presented as part of the “Days of Moscow” week in UAE. The week’s agenda includes EXPO activities and aims to develop foreign economic, investment and cultural cooperation between Moscow and UAE partners.
