Moscow and the UAE to strengthen cooperation in key areas
EINPresswire.com/ -- A Cooperation Program was signed by the Moscow City Government and Abu Dhabi during the Days of Moscow week in the UAE.
The Cooperation Program was signed by Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations, and His Excellency Falah Mohammed Al-Ahbabi, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities.
“Today, Moscow is one of the world’s most dynamically developing global megalopolises and thus has accumulated a wealth of experience in various areas of urban development. At the same time, Moscow is ready to share its experience with foreign partners and is open to new projects to be implemented with the UAE. I believe that the signing of the Cooperation Program between the two capital cities will open a new phase in relationships between our cities, and make a contribution to the existing partnerships,” Sergey Cheremin said.
According to this agreement, the capitals of the two countries will enhance cooperation in economy and trade, health, education, culture and urban planning.
“Our collaboration with the Government of Moscow is an important result of international partnership based on a common understanding of the concept of investing in innovation, as well as the development of human capabilities required for sustainable growth. I have no doubt that cooperation in the highlighted areas with a major city such as Moscow will be a positive contribution to the implementation of this vision,” emphasized Falah Mohammed Al-Ahbabi.
The agreement is concluded for three years with a possible renewal option.
The Days of Moscow are held in the UAE on December 2 through 8. The program of events aims to develop foreign economic, investment and cultural cooperation between Moscow and its partners from the UAE, and engage in active work in the framework of EXPO 2020.
Earlier, guests and residents of the UAE were able to attend thematic master classes, get acquainted with Russian opera and classical music, as well as contemporary art by young Russian artists.
Press Service
Press Service
Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations
