Williston Barracks / Domestic Assault and DUI#4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007084
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 at 2337 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Plot Road, Cambridge
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & DUI #4 – Refusal
ACCUSED: William Bassett
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 8, 2021 at approximately 2337 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Cambridge. Investigation revealed that William Bassett (36) of Johnson had committed the offense of domestic assault and DUI #4. Bassett was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing without incident. Basset was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Court Criminal Division on December 08, 2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE