Williston Barracks / Domestic Assault and DUI#4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1007084

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 at 2337 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Plot Road, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & DUI #4 – Refusal

ACCUSED: William Bassett

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 8, 2021 at approximately 2337 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Cambridge. Investigation revealed that William Bassett (36) of Johnson had committed the offense of domestic assault and DUI #4. Bassett was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing without incident. Basset was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Court Criminal Division on December 08, 2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE