Amazon: 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Was Record-Breaking in Malaysia
More Than Half of Sales Were Made From Independent Selling PartnersKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Malaysian customers drove record breaking sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. More than half of sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday were made from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized Malaysian businesses. Some of this year’s top selling categories from Black Friday and Cyber Monday included Home & Living, Toys, and Apparel.
Since kicking-off the holiday season on October 4, Amazon has delivered billions of packages to customers around the world. Sellers from Malaysia have reaped good results from this Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
MoValues is a Malaysian brand that provides standard grade beauty products. Jun Zhong, the Founder of MoValues, says “We started selling on Amazon since 2018 and have been tapping on Amazon advertising such as sponsored products to reach more customers. This tool helps us generate ads from our product listings and offers automatic targeting even though we have no experience at first. This is especially important for big events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM). One of our top-selling items this BFCM is our Original Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools. It is listed as Amazon’s Choice for receiving high ratings (More than 9.8K ratings) and being a well-priced product that is available to ship immediately with Amazon Prime.”
Wong Kia Chik, the Founder of Mattdeals, has been selling on Amazon since 2013, says “Thanks to Amazon Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), it allows sellers like me who is based in Penang to sell local goods all the way to North America. I am able to store my items in Amazon’s fulfilment centers and leave the picking, packing and shipping, including customer service to Amazon’s team while I focus on other operation needs. Black Friday and Cyber Monday event has definitely helped in increasing my product visibility and sales. I have seen more than 60% year on year increase in sales.”
Prior to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Global Selling has provided support for sellers' peak season preparations. For example, capacity has been ramped up to receive 30-40% more units leading up to Black Friday. Sellers also benefited from enhanced training related to preparation strategies and seller experience sharing to let sellers get ready for peak season. In Malaysia, the Amazon team also organized the inaugural Amazon Expo, Seller Boot Camp which involved three days of workshops on how sellers could start and grow their e-commerce business.
