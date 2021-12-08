First NFT-Art 2.0 sold: MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R “Grello”
Meta Artist Glorian Gears sold his first NFT-Art 2.0 from the “KING OF THE RING” edition for more than 50,000 USD.
NFT-Art 2.0 is the future. We are already working on the next project. It will be a legendary race car that was used in a well-known Hollywood movie.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meta Artist Glorian Gears has successfully positioned himself in the international art scene. His first NFT-Art 2.0 convinced the critics and sold for over 50,000 USD at NIFTEE, an NFT Art Platform. It is the first piece of art from his “KING OF THE RING” edition which is focusing on race cars captured in the instant of triumph.
— Glorian Gears
This first “KING OF THE RING”, the MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R “Grello” was captured at the moment of his biggest triumph in motorsport when he won the legendary 24-hour race at Nürburgring this year.
NFTs from Glorian Gears is attractive for collectors due to its a combination of unique art style, the technology behind the art and the spectrum of possible uses these kind of art offers in the digital world.
Glorian Gears and his team capture art at a temporal moment in its unchanged, original state using specialized methods and equipment as employed in digital conservation of UNESCO Cultural Heritage artefacts. The result is a digital original, a high end 3D piece of art which carries the special moment of its emergence in itself. NFT-Art from Glorian Gears can therefore be used in existing and upcoming metaverses, a unique feature which is highly praised by art collectors.
Another feature which attracts a lot of attention, is the possibility of reconstructing. Digital Original 3D Art always provides the possibility to reprint the 3D model even if the real world object does not longer exist. Glorian Gears NFT-Art 2.0 therefore captures originals for eternity.
Glorian Gears is already working on the next project. It will be a legendary race car that was used in a well-known Hollywood movie. More will be announced soon.
Press Contact
pr@gloriangears.com
About Glorian Gears
Glorian Gears is a Cyber Meta-Artist, who unites in himself the knowledge of future art. Glorian is the personification of high-end technology partners who bring together their knowledge to create signature NFT Art 2.0. As the first art and asset collector and creator, Glorian Gears has made it his task not only to create signature high-end art, but also to preserve high-end data open for use in upcoming digital solutions. Glorian captures moments in high end 3D scans and thus preserves them for eternity. This “Capture The Moment” art approach is unique in the world of digital art. Imagine an object scanned at a key history-making instant. It will always carry the spirit of that specific moment in it. Designed as a high end NFT 3D Digital Original, instantly available now and future-proof for upcoming metaverses will make it an outstanding piece of digital art: NFT Art 2.0
Web: https://www.gloriangears.com
About the “KING OF THE RING” edition
In the eyes of Glorian Gears race cars are heroes worth celebrating and preserving. With the KING OF THE RING edition, Glorian Gears introduces the digitized versions of real world championship-winners meticulously captured by state-of-the-art capturing methods.
About Manthey-Racing
Manthey-Racing GmbH is a company with more than 190 employees. Manthey-Racing came to international attention thanks to its activities in the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring, the WEC sports car world championship and other racing events. The company has been responsible for running GT works competition for Porsche Motorsport since 2013.
Web: https://www.manthey-racing.de
About NIFTEE
At NIFTEE, NFTs are more than tokens. Our NFTs reflect the pop-cultural zeitgeist and captivate consumers with their emotional origin stories. NIFTEE doesn´t want to only attract technology enthusiasts - we want to offer a boutique platform for the art of the future and at the same time educate people about NFTs.
Web: https://niftee.eu
Glorian Gears
Glorian Gears
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other