First NFT-Art 2.0 announced: MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R “Grello”
The first piece of NFT art from Glorian Gears “KING OF THE RING” edition: MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R “Grello”
Glorian Gears and his team are professionals in digital data processing. The MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R Grello - NFT is a milestone of digital art.”NEW YORK, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first NFT-Art 2.0 is announced by Glorian Gears. It is a race car, scanned in the moment of his biggest triumph in motorsport. The MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R in his famous “Grello” Race Design – digitally preserved for eternity.
— Martin Raeder, Managing Partner, Manthey-Racing GmbH
On June 6, 2021, the MANTHEY-Racing Team won the legendary 24 Hours Race at Nürburgring (Germany) in this race car, constituting a unique series of 7 victories at this formidable track. Within 24 hours from the victory celebration, the 3D digitalization experts at Glorian Gears captured the winning car in its unchanged, original and authentic post-race state using specialized methods and equipment as employed in digital conservation of UNESCO Cultural Heritage artefacts.
The result is a milestone in 3D digital art. An immaculate, super-detailed 3D capture of a very special moment that has by now passed in the real world. The 3D digital copy is the only – Raceteam supervised and authorized – digital time-capsule of the victory-state “Grello” in existence – the real car has in the meantime moved on to further racetrack battles in another design. This is Glorian Gears 3D DIGITAL ORIGINAL. It is the first piece of art from his “KING OF THE RING” edition which is focusing on race cars captured in the instant of triumph.
One of the key innovations coming with a Glorian Gears 3D NFT is the ability to view and show it in full-detail via a simple web link. This flexibility is made possible through cooperation with the NIRA platform - a newly developed powerful viewer that allows for ultra-complex, big-data 3D assets to be instantly and securely accessed utilizing low latency server-side rendering technology.
View the 3D model here.
Another unique Glorian Gears service is the “Digital Pit Crew” package – 3D is an evolving art – and owners of Glorians NFT´s will have access to the exclusive services of the very team that made the 3D Digital Original. This includes support with the data, creation of new authorized media, updating to potential new formats and digital platforms, contact to the Race-team and ongoing keeping of intact certification – making the NFT a truly future-ready digital asset.
“Manthey Racing means striving for perfection - whether in motorsport or in high-performance road vehicles. And this is exactly what we demand from digitalization. Glorian Gears and his team are professionals in digital data processing. The MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R Grello - NFT is a milestone of digital art and we are proud to capture this outstanding vehicle in this special moment for eternity” Martin Raeder, Managing Partner, Manthey-Racing GmbH.
Glorian Gears is partnering with NIFTEE, Europe’s ambitious rising star focusing on Digital Art NFT auctions.
„NIFTEE stands for exceptional and iconic NFT art. We are beyond proud to present the KING OF THE RING 2021 COLLECTION together with our partners from Glorian Gears. They perfectly combined art and technology to share their love for motor sports with the world.“ Carmelo Lo Porto, CEO, NIFTEE GmbH.
About Glorian Gears
Glorian Gears is a Cyber Meta-Artist, who unites in himself the knowledge of future art. Glorian is the personification of high-end technology partners who bring together their knowledge to create signature NFT Art 2.0. As the first art and asset collector and creator, Glorian Gears has made it its task not only to create signature high-end art, but also to preserve high-end data open for use in upcoming digital solutions. Glorian captures moments in high end 3D scans and thus preserves them for eternity. This “Capture The Moment” art approach is unique in the world of digital art.
Web: https://www.gloriangears.com
About the “KING OF THE RING” edition
In the eyes of Glorian Gears race cars are heroes worth celebrating and preserving. With the KING OF THE RING edition, Glorian Gears introduces the digitalized versions of real world championship-winners meticulously captured by state-of-the-art capturing methods.
About Manthey-Racing
Manthey-Racing GmbH is a company with more than 190 employees. Manthey-Racing came to international attention thanks to its activities in the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring, the WEC sports car world championship and other racing events. The company has been responsible for running GT works competition for Porsche Motorsport since 2013.
Web: https://www.manthey-racing.de
About NIFTEE
At NIFTEE, NFTs are more than tokens. Our NFTs reflect the pop-cultural zeitgeist and captivate consumers with their emotional origin stories.
NIFTEE doesn´t want to only attract technology enthusiasts - we want to offer a boutique platform for the art of the future and at the same time educate people about NFTs, Ethereum and much more. Collaborations with the great artists of our time provide collections full of sentimental value.
Founded by players of the music industry, who have been putting their heart and soul into bringing music to the people for decades, NIFTEE marks the beginning of a new digital era.
Web: https://niftee.eu
