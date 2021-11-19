Glorian Gears: Behind the scenes – Creating NFT ART 2.0
MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R “Grello” captured, using specialized methods and equipment as employed in digital conservation of UNESCO Cultural Heritage artefacts.NEW YORK, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glorian Gears is a Meta-Artist. Glorian captures moments in high end 3D scans and thus preserves them for eternity. This “Capture The Moment” art approach makes him unique in the world of digital art. Florian scans objects in a historical moments. These scans will always carry the spirit of that specific moment in it. Designed as a high end NFT 3D Art Asset which can be used in upcoming metaverses will make it an outstanding piece of digital art: NFT Art 2.0
Glorians latest project is the MANTHEY Porsche 911 GT3 R “Grello” scanned in the moment of his biggest triumph in motorsport. Nürburgring (Germany), 6.6.2021, the Manthey Racing Team won the ADAC - TOTAL 24h Race in its Porsche 311 GT3 R Racing Number „911“, also named the “GRELLO“.
This car was scanned directly after the victory by Glorian Gears and his team. They performed a high end 3D scanning with high quality laser and photo-scan equipment and techniques, calibrated and following the process and standards for digital storage of UNESCO cultural heritage. In addition, thousands of pictures were taken. Subsequently, the creation of the NFT Art 2.0 3D model began with the involvement of photogrammetry experts.
NFT-ART 2.0 by Glorian Gears is therefore not only art. It is a digital object of value, which firstly carries a spirit (a feeling) and secondly can be used in digital universes, so-called metaverses. Digital Art is no longer bound by the static form of a picture or the linear flow of a video or animation. Art collectors now have the chance to receive the real digital object – a flawless dynamic 3-dimensional capture of a special moment in time.
About Glorian Gears
Glorian Gears is a Cyber Meta-Artist, who unites in himself the knowledge of future art. Glorian is the personification of high-end technology partners who bring together their knowledge to create signature NFT Art 2.0. As the first art and asset collector and creator, Glorian Gears has made it its task not only to create signature high-end art, but also to preserve high-end data open for use in upcoming digital solutions. Glorian captures moments in high end 3D scans and thus preserves them for eternity. This “Capture The Moment” art approach is unique in the world of digital art. Imagine an object scanned at a key history-making instant. It will always carry the spirit of that specific moment in it. Designed as a high end NFT 3D Digital Original, instantly available now and future-proof for upcoming metaverses will make it an outstanding piece of digital art: NFT Art 2.0
Web: https://www.gloriangears.com
About the “KING OF THE RING” edition
In the eyes of Glorian Gears race cars are heroes worth celebrating and preserving. With the KING OF THE RING edition, Glorian Gears introduces the digitalized versions of real world championship-winners meticulously captured by state-of-the-art capturing methods.
About Manthey-Racing
Manthey-Racing GmbH is a company with more than 190 employees. Manthey-Racing came to international attention thanks to its activities in the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring, the WEC sports car world championship and other racing events. The company has been responsible for running GT works competition for Porsche Motorsport since 2013.
Web: https://www.manthey-racing.de
About NIFTEE
NIFTEE is a boutique platform for the art of the future and at the same time educate people about NFTs, Ethereum and much more. Collaborations with the great artists of our time provide collections full of sentimental value. NIFTEE sees itself as a pioneer on a wave of digital innovation, yet without losing sight of the outside world.
Web: https://niftee.eu
