Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,869 in the last 365 days.

First Water Produced by Clean TeQ Water's BIONEX™ Nitrate Removal Plant in China

Clean TeQ Water is pleased to announce the first water has been produced from its BIONEX™ plant in Ordos, China.

Clean TeQ Water (ASX:CNQ)

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean TeQ Water is pleased to announce the first water has been produced from its BIONEX™ plant in Ordos, China. The water in the video exits from the top of the 7 meter tall adsorption columns and flows through the resin traps.

The plant has been designed to treat and remove nitrate from 12,000 m3/day of coal mine pit water to below 1 ppm in order to comply with local regulations governing the disposal of mine water. During these first days of test operation the effluent stayed within these limits. The final step will be the commissioning of the brine circuit in which our BIOCLENS technology will ensure the plant will not produce any waste brine volume while minimising chemical consumption.

Clean TeQ Water envisions this to be the first of many plants in China, especially in sensitive areas such as the Yellow River Basin which covers the Northern provinces of China in which this plant is located.

Will McLean
Clean TeQ Water
+61397976700 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

First Water from Clean TeQ Water's BIONEX™ Nitrate Removal Plant.

You just read:

First Water Produced by Clean TeQ Water's BIONEX™ Nitrate Removal Plant in China

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.