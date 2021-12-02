Clean TeQ Water Engaged by EnviroCopper to Demonstrate Unique CLEAN-IX® Metal Recovery Technology
CNQ has been engaged by EnviroCopper to demonstrate its copper recovery capabilities from a leachate produced at their Kapunda project in South Australia.
Clean TeQ Water (ASX:CNQ)MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean TeQ Water has been engaged by EnviroCopper to demonstrate its unique CLEAN-IX® metal recovery technology to extract copper from a leachate produced at their Kapunda project in South Australia. CLEAN-IX® could provide substantial benefits to the project due to its ability to produce highly concentrated product streams suitable for final product formation, with substantially lower resource consumption than traditional processes.
EnviroCopper recently won the Premier’s Award for Innovation and Collaboration in the resource sector for their In Situ Recovery (ISR) technique, which aims to minimise the environmental and social impacts of mining. The Kapunda project plans to see a historical mineral deposit revitalised as Australia’s first fractured rock copper ISR installation.
Will McLean
Clean TeQ Water
+61397976700 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn