Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,977 in the last 365 days.

Clean TeQ Water Engaged by EnviroCopper to Demonstrate Unique CLEAN-IX® Metal Recovery Technology

CNQ has been engaged by EnviroCopper to demonstrate its copper recovery capabilities from a leachate produced at their Kapunda project in South Australia.

Clean TeQ Water (ASX:CNQ)

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean TeQ Water has been engaged by EnviroCopper to demonstrate its unique CLEAN-IX® metal recovery technology to extract copper from a leachate produced at their Kapunda project in South Australia. CLEAN-IX® could provide substantial benefits to the project due to its ability to produce highly concentrated product streams suitable for final product formation, with substantially lower resource consumption than traditional processes.

EnviroCopper recently won the Premier’s Award for Innovation and Collaboration in the resource sector for their In Situ Recovery (ISR) technique, which aims to minimise the environmental and social impacts of mining. The Kapunda project plans to see a historical mineral deposit revitalised as Australia’s first fractured rock copper ISR installation.

Will McLean
Clean TeQ Water
+61397976700 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Clean TeQ Water Engaged by EnviroCopper to Demonstrate Unique CLEAN-IX® Metal Recovery Technology

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.