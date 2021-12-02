Clean TeQ Water Signs Distribution Agreement for Steel Sector with Industry Leader in China
Clean TeQ Water is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with the MCC Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection.
Clean TeQ Water (ASX:CNQ)MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean TeQ Water is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with the MCC Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection (MCC Environment). MCC Environment is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Corporation of China, a state-owned Chinese EPC company and leader in the Chinese iron and steel industry. MCC itself is part of the Minmetals group, a global fortune 500 mining company. MCC Environment is focused on providing equipment and design services related to waste processing and recycling for MCC Environment and to external customers.
The distribution agreement follows successful conclusion of a pilot at a Tianjin steel factory. In this test, Clean TeQ’s BIONEX™ technology was used to remove nitrate from waste-water effluent without the use of membranes and with minimal brine production thus reducing the operating cost and minimizing the environmental footprint. This pilot has resulted in Clean TeQ water recently becoming the overall outstanding achievement winner of the global IChemE award (October 2021).
The agreement between the Parties will be effective immediately, and as part of the distribution agreement Clean TeQ Water will work with MCC Environment exclusively in promoting this BIONEX™ technology across the steel sector in China in which MCC Environment holds a majority market share. The exclusivity will be for an initial period of three years provided minimum revenue objectives are met. The steel sector in China is expected to increase its investment in water treatment over the coming years to meet increasingly stringent effluent regulations and also to reduce carbon emissions by installing more energy efficient water technologies.
Commenting on the distribution agreement, CEO Willem Vriesendorp stated:
"MCC Environment is a leader in the steel sector in China and MCC Environment an excellent partner for Clean TeQ Water. We believe this partnership will dramatically expand our growth potential especially after the planned commissioning of our first large scale plant in China at the beginning of 2022”.
Following the pilot and this agreement, MCC Environment has commissioned Clean TeQ to start the detailed design for a large-scale treatment facility at the pilot site with the intention to commission this plant before the end of the 2022, all subject to the signing of an EPC contract. MCC Environment will also become a non-exclusive distributor of the BIONEX™ technology for urban and rural sewage treatment outside of the steel sector.
