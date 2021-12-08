New Book Examines the “Unshakable Faith" of Famous and Little Known African Americans from Colonial Times to the Present
In our diverse communities, churches, organizations and political spaces . . . [Black] history . . . offers us a window into the meaning of America.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the release of the upcoming book, Unshakable Faith: African American Stories of Redemption, Hope, and Community—Available January 4, 2022 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold. In his new book, Dr. Carey Latimore recounts the unshakable faith of famous and little known African Americans from colonial times to the present. This faith sustained them, inspired them, built community, and even helped them to forgive.
— Carey Latimore
“In our diverse communities, churches, organizations and political spaces . . . [Black] history . . . offers us a window into the meaning of America,” says Latimore. "We can appreciate the strength of a people who refused to be destroyed and who fought and loved their way into our nation’s story. What more American story can exist than this?”
Rooted in biblical teaching, these Americans found their unique voices. Their lives illustrated the truths of God and affected generations. The faith of Christians from the past—like Cyrus Bustill, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, and Duke Ellington—became the example which today has affected the lives of ones like Chance the Rapper and Kanye West.
"God builds His church from those of all nations, tongues, and backgrounds,” says Latimore, "and His people are richest when they listen and learn of His grace through this mosaic."
About the Author:
Carey Latimore serves as associate professor of history and codirector of the African American studies program at Trinity University, and associate pastor of a local church. Frequently asked to serve as a commentator and consultant on current topics such as race, land ownership, political identity, and religion for local and state media and organizations, he also is the author of The Role of Southern Free Blacks during the Civil War Era. Dr. Latimore and his wife reside in San Antonio, Texas.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing:
Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
