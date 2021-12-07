Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,848 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Approves Some Modifications to DEF’s Energy Efficiency Programs

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved modifications to two Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s (DEF) energy efficiency and demand-side management programs to benefit low-income customers.  Commissioners denied proposed modifications to another program as the requested additional costs did not provide additional conservation savings.

“It’s great to see these stakeholders work together on recommendations for program modifications that benefit overall energy efficiency and we appreciate the cooperation of these parties to develop solutions,” said PSC Commissioner Andrew Giles Fay. “In our program analysis, the Commission should be mindful that any modification costs help provide additional energy conservation benefits to all ratepayers.” 

 In August 2020, the Commission issued an order approving DEF’s Demand-Side Management (DSM) Plan. DEF’s DSM plan included its Neighborhood Energy Saver, Home Energy Check, and Residential Load Management programs.  DEF’s proposed modifications for these programs, however, were part of an agreement DEF reached with representatives of several stakeholder groups, including the CLEO Institute, Vote Solar, and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. 

 The Commission approved modifications to the following programs:

• Home Energy Check Program.  DEF will provide additional “Assistance Kits” for up to 20,000 low-income participants per year from 2021 to 2024.

• Neighborhood Energy Saver Program.  An additional 250 low-income households will receive energy efficient home improvements.

DEF serves more than 1.9 million customers in Florida.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Approves Some Modifications to DEF’s Energy Efficiency Programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.