Florida PSC Approves Some Modifications to DEF’s Energy Efficiency Programs

“It’s great to see these stakeholders work together on recommendations for program modifications that benefit overall energy efficiency and we appreciate the cooperation of these parties to develop solutions,” said PSC Commissioner Andrew Giles Fay. “In our program analysis, the Commission should be mindful that any modification costs help provide additional energy conservation benefits to all ratepayers.”

In August 2020, the Commission issued an order approving DEF’s Demand-Side Management (DSM) Plan. DEF’s DSM plan included its Neighborhood Energy Saver, Home Energy Check, and Residential Load Management programs. DEF’s proposed modifications for these programs, however, were part of an agreement DEF reached with representatives of several stakeholder groups, including the CLEO Institute, Vote Solar, and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

The Commission approved modifications to the following programs:

• Home Energy Check Program. DEF will provide additional “Assistance Kits” for up to 20,000 low-income participants per year from 2021 to 2024.

• Neighborhood Energy Saver Program. An additional 250 low-income households will receive energy efficient home improvements.

DEF serves more than 1.9 million customers in Florida.

