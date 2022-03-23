Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Adam Stern
Adam and Brilliant discuss overcoming doubts and imposter syndrome, the power of asking questions, the power of silence, and practicing gratitude.
Whatever it is that you want to do, take the chance and do it.”SANDY, UT, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Stern, M.D. Adam is the author of "Committed: Dispatches From a Psychiatrist in Training." It's a memoir Adam wrote about his time learning to become a psychiatrist, which involved overcoming imposter syndrome and learning the value of human connection. Adam is well studied in psychology, medicine, psychiatry, clinical neurosciences, all kinds of smart, academic scientific stuff. But he's a very approachable human being. He's currently an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard, and he has won several awards for psychiatry, for writing, and excellence in medical education, and he's also published more than two dozen scholarly publications.
— Adam Stern
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Adam joins Brilliant Miller to discuss overcoming doubts, the difference between being empathic and being empathetic, how those things differ, and how we can become more empathic. Adam shares his thoughts about individuality, knowing what we want, breaking through to the next level for us, and helping others do the same thing. Adam shares a bit about his creative process and what he feels it means to be a writer and follow your passion, doing what you love for yourself, and the serendipity that often happens in the process.
Topics Discussed:
• What lead Adam to the world of medicine and Psychiatry
• Overcoming Doubts and Imposter Syndrome
• Empathic versus Empathetic and becoming more Empathic
• Practicing Gratitude: The antidote to a lot of negative feelings
• Actively participating in your own life.
• The power of questions
• The power of silence and accepting it
Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syzQcIXv4Pc and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Adam Stern guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/adam-stern/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/committed-dispatches-from-a-psychiatrist-in-training/
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
hello@goodliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
167. Adam Stern - Committed: Dispatches From a Psychiatrist in Training