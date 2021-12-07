Submit Release
New training requirement for CDL drivers begins Feb. 7

BISMARCK, N.D. – Drivers interested in acquiring a commercial driver's license (CDL) will be required to complete additional federal training prior to taking the driving test beginning Feb. 7.

Entry-level driver training (ELDT) is a set of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) minimum training standards for commercial driver license holders and applicants.

“This training course provides a nationwide standard to ensure that new drivers have the same minimum level of competence and safety,” said Brad Schaffer, North Dakota Department of Transportation driver license division director.

ELDT is required for drivers applying the first time for a Class A or Class B CDL, upgrading an existing CDL, or adding endorsements.

FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry (TPR) will be the hub for this new safety-focused requirement. Organizations wanting to provide the required ELDT must register themselves on the TPR. Driver applicants seeking to locate classes will use the TPR to find the best provider to fit their needs.

For more information about the ELDT regulations and the TPR, visit tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov.

