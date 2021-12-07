YolanDa Brown Inspires a New Generation of Children into Music with The ABCs of Music: My First Music Book
New Book Is an Accessible, Fun & Informed Introduction to Music for Children Aged 6-11MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ABCs of Music: My First Music Book, written by award-winning saxophonist, broadcaster, and author YolanDa Brown and published by Hal Leonard, aims to provide an accessible, fun, and informed introduction to music for children aged 6–11.
Through a process of discovery, listening, fact-finding, composition, and playing, children will be guided on a musical journey inspired by Brown’s infectious joy and enthusiasm. Beautifully designed in full color, The ABCs of Music allows children to explore their thoughts and feelings about music through creative exercises and playlists, introducing them to instruments and genres as well as the basics of music literacy. Featuring exclusive educational songs by Brown and the opportunity to perform alongside her band, The ABCs of Music is the perfect book for parents, caregivers, and schools looking to facilitate those first steps into music.
This feature-rich book includes videos and play-along audio with Brown, downloadable PDF resources, online instrument sample sounds, and educational songs by Brown. Audio and video are accessed online using the unique code inside the book and can be streamed or downloaded. The audio files include PLAYBACK+, a multi-functional audio player that allows you to slow down audio without changing pitch, set loop points, change keys, and pan left or right.
“I am extremely proud to have written a book that provides children with an introduction to music and the magic that comes with it," said Brown. "Every child should have access to music, the sounds, genres, instruments, and all its wonderful benefits. I would like this book to play a part in introducing a musical world full of joyous learning and discovery to many generations of children.”
The ABCs of Music: My First Music Book with online audio, video, and PDFs retails for $16.99. For more information see halleonard.com.
