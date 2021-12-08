Strategic Global Aviation ramps up operations with Pentagon 2000SQL™

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Global Aviation has implemented Pentagon 2000SQL™ to support technical and business operations at their facility in Rome, NY. The company delivers specialized aircraft maintenance and inspection services as well as a wide range additional services.

According to Kirk Baugher, Executive Vice President at Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., “the team at SGA are seasoned industry veterans and have been able to quickly deploy the facilities, staffing and systems to deliver market leading MRO and technical services. In addition to specialized Military C-130 MRO services, the company offers Aircraft Management, Aviation Consulting, Repair Station Manual authoring along with a range of other services”.

John D. Hester Jr. Founder and CEO at SGA, added that ”implementation of the Pentagon 2000 system has provided us with a robust set of software capabilities out of the box to help us manage the initial launch and subsequent ramp up of our operations. In addition to the software tools, the service and support provided by the Pentagon team has allowed us to stay focused on our customers and our MRO operations”.

About Strategic Global Aviation: (www.strategicglobalaviation.com)

Strategic Global Aviation (SGA) is a world class military aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organization located at the former Griffiss Air Force Base (B-52 Strategic Air Command Base) in Rome, NY. The company mission and purpose is to support the warfighter, our country, and provide our military aircrews worldwide with combat-ready and mission-ready aircraft.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

✈ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

✈ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

✈ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

✈ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

✈ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

✈ Government Contracting

✈ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

✈ Fixed Base Operations

