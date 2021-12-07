December 7, 2021

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8

Noon to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 9, and

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 11.

Hours and dates of operation may vary from week to week, but vaccinations will be available at least three days per week through the end of the year. The updated schedule can be found on the Maine COVID-19 website.

Maine has the third highest rate of fully vaccinated residents, with nearly 73 percent of Maine people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the U.S. CDC. Maine also ranks third among states for the percentage of residents aged 65 and older who are fully vaccinated, at 96.9 percent.

All vaccinations are on a walk-in basis. More information is available on the Maine COVID-19 website.