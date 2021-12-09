Submit Release
ArtRevSol & GWOP Life Inc present Slime Krime "Stick Walkin" | Official Video

“Stick Walkin” is a Kevlar-produced banger packed for the streets by the streets. With the theatrical worthy visuals from HDGenesisFilms.

Foreign coupe, chilling like I’m snoop Destination way to the top I can’t get side tracked This money I been gettin it a lot”
— Slime Krime
DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & GWOP Life Inc proudly present Slime Krime and the visuals to his new single “Stick Walkin”.

Born and raised in the bricks, straight out the red zone of Decatur, GA., comes rising hip hop artist Slime Krime. Slime Krime didn’t have an easy upbringing, but that’s what molded him into the artist and man he is today.

“Stick Walkin” is a Kevlar-produced banger packed for the streets by the streets. With the theatrical worthy visuals coming courtesy of the creative eye of HDGenesisFilms.

Watch as Slime Krime and the crew lavishly turn up turning “Stick Walkin” into a true cinematic visual. Venture scene from scene, room to room with Slime Krime as he walks thru the mansion looking for the pleasure filled room that suits his fantasies.

“Stick Walkin” definitely will NOT disappoint between the beat, the lyrics and visuals it’s ON GO!!! So make sure to hit subscribe, like, comment and don’t forget that notifications bell.

Slime Krime’s currently working on a skew of release accompanied by stunning visuals to keep new fans and established fans locked in and ready for more. So check back often and stay tuned for more releases, market visits, pop-up shops, and more.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/SlimeKrime
Contact: marioscott736@gmail.com

