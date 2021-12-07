High Profile Plastic Surgeon Dr. Manuel Torreira Taps Public Relations Specialist Marie Driven

Submit Release
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-love and confidence-boosting are the driving factors behind pursuing cutting-edge beauty treatments and medical procedures. Dr. Manuel Torreira considers personalized care the cornerstone of his patient plan. The Board Certified Plastic Surgeon is known for his attention to detail and top-notch bedside manner. He is embraced as the hidden gem of the Dominican Republic and recently teamed up with New York City-based public relations specialist Marie Driven to share his story and how she got involved.

After having a positive experience of her own, Marie has better insight into Dr. Manuel Torreira’s approach to his work and his brand from a marketing and publicity perspective. She is a prime example of a modern woman’s journey. Marie takes care of her body, eats well, and is an avid workout enthusiast. Like many women, she struggled with back issues due to her heavy breast, and stubborn belly fat despite all of her efforts.

Widely known as Dr. T for short by his clients, Dr. Manuel Torreira recently dropped in stateside to meet and greet at a New York recovery house. He is comfortable working on various body types and offers many services, including buccal fat removal, chin lipo, mini tummy tuck, and BBL. The doctor is accustomed to taking on patients from all over the world and speaks four languages fluently, including English.

Dr. T is a well respected leader in his field and has become one of the most sought after specialists in reconstructive surgery. Currently, our press outreach involves coordinating feature stories, interviews, and guest appearances. Additional photos to include before/after imagery is available upon request.

