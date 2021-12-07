Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Climbs to $107,000

Mega Millions grows to $122 million; Powerball reaches $291 million

JACKSON, MISS. – While the temperatures are growing chillier, the jackpots for Mississippi Match 5, Mega Millions®, and Powerball® are heating up.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $107,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, Dec. 9, drawing is anticipated to roll to an estimated $123,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $122 million (the 13th roll for the current jackpot), while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $291 million (the 28th roll for the current jackpot).

New Games Out Today

Two new scratch-off games are available for purchase at lottery retailers starting today.

Double Match ($2). Approximate overall odds are 1:4.66. Win up to $15,000.

$15,000,000 Blowout ($10). Approximate overall odds are 1:9.95. Loaded exclusively with $50, $100 and $500 prizes.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

###