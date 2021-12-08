RBO PrintLogistix Names Milissa (Missy) Knaub as New Senior Vice President of Finance
New Senior V.P. brings 20+ years of accounting and finance experience to RBOST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June 2021, RBO PrintLogistix announced Milissa “Missy” Knaub as their new Senior Vice President of Finance.
Missy’s career in Accounting and Finance began with Maritz Holdings in 1999. There she advanced through a variety of roles including Pricing Director, Senior Financial Analyst, and ultimately Director of Strategic Business Planning and Finance for Maritz Motivation Solutions. She later held the position of Vice President of Finance and Controller at Meridian Enterprises Corporation, and most recently, Controller at Boyd Specialty Sleep.
Missy brings extensive skills in strategic planning to RBO PrintLogistix, along with substantial experience in cross-functional management and stakeholder communication.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with my new colleagues at RBO and look forward to the chance to drive positive results for the company,” says Missy. “I really enjoy the problem-solving and analytical aspects of the job.”
Missy graduated cum laude from the University of Missouri Saint Louis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. She also earned a Masters of International Business from Saint Louis University.
For more on this story, please visit our blog post.
RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO is able to execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
