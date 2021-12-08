Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,655 in the last 365 days.

RBO PrintLogistix Names Milissa (Missy) Knaub as New Senior Vice President of Finance

Missy Knaub

New Senior V.P. brings 20+ years of accounting and finance experience to RBO

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June 2021, RBO PrintLogistix announced Milissa “Missy” Knaub as their new Senior Vice President of Finance.

Missy’s career in Accounting and Finance began with Maritz Holdings in 1999. There she advanced through a variety of roles including Pricing Director, Senior Financial Analyst, and ultimately Director of Strategic Business Planning and Finance for Maritz Motivation Solutions. She later held the position of Vice President of Finance and Controller at Meridian Enterprises Corporation, and most recently, Controller at Boyd Specialty Sleep.

Missy brings extensive skills in strategic planning to RBO PrintLogistix, along with substantial experience in cross-functional management and stakeholder communication.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with my new colleagues at RBO and look forward to the chance to drive positive results for the company,” says Missy. “I really enjoy the problem-solving and analytical aspects of the job.”

Missy graduated cum laude from the University of Missouri Saint Louis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. She also earned a Masters of International Business from Saint Louis University.

For more on this story, please visit our blog post.

RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO is able to execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.

Follow RBO PrintLogistix on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Brad Garlich
RBO PrintLogistix
+1 314-373-1431
email us here

You just read:

RBO PrintLogistix Names Milissa (Missy) Knaub as New Senior Vice President of Finance

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.