DHHL News Release: Hawaiian Homes Commission Releases 2022 Meeting Schedule

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC), the nine-person executive board that governs the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL), has approved and announced its 2022 meeting calendar.

The meetings will be held in compliance with Act 220 and comply with any existing COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the meeting.

Passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by Governor David Ige on July 6, 2021, Act 220 provides state agencies the flexibility to utilize interactive conference technology for the public to view meetings online as well as provide remote oral testimony so board members and other participants can hear the testimony whether through the internet, a telephone, or other means.

“While the Commission looks forward to getting back out to neighbor islands to meet with beneficiaries in person, having the flexibility to add this level of technology is a real service to our community,” said HHC Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “Beneficiaries can see our meeting live online or watch them at their convenience and should they need to testify, they can do so conveniently from their phone or computer.”

HHC Meetings are generally held on the third Monday and Tuesday of each month, except for January and February when the meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a Monday holiday.

Hawaiian Homes Commission 2022 Schedule

*Meetings begin at 9:30 a.m.

January 18, 2022 (Tue) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei – (No Community Meeting) January 19, 2022 (Wed) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

February 22, 2022 (Tue) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Community Meeting – Kapolei

February 23, 2022 (Wed) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

March 21, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Waimānalo March 22, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

April 18, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Molokaʻi April 19, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Lanikeha, Molokaʻi

May 16, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting –Kailua-Kona May 17, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi

June 20, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei – (No Community Meeting) June 21, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

July 18, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Papakōlea July 19, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Hawaiʻi

August 15, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Kauaʻi August 16, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Līhue, Kauaʻi

September 19, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – West Maui September 20, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Lahaina, Maui

October 17, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Hilo October 18, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Hilo, Hawaiʻi

November 21, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Central/Upcountry November 22, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Wailuku, Maui

December 19, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Nānākuli/Waiʻanae December 20, 2022 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

HHC meeting agenda, packets with submittal information, and other relevant HHC meeting information can be found on the DHHL website, dhhl.hawaii.gov/hhc.

A livestream broadcast of HHC meetings is viewable via the DHHL website, dhhl.hawaii.gov/live. Past meetings are also accessible through archived links at the bottom of the same page.

