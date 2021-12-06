D.C. police charged Clifton Browne, 57, with second-degree murder in the killing of Luther Brooks, 76, of Northwest Washington. Documents filed in D.C. Superior Court say the two men were involved in a dispute over a rental unit.
You just read:
Man charged in fatal assault of 76-year-old man in Northwest D.C.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.