Troop G Weekly Report - 11/29/2021 - 12/05/2021

On 12/01/2021, Tr. Ellis conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection on Arkadiy Mkrtychev (70) of Pennsylvania on the ME turnpike southbound in Scarborough. Tr. Willard had stopped the vehicle after he observed and received numerous complaints of erratic operation. Mkrtychev was found to be falsifying his records of duty status. He was summonsed, placed out of service, and towed.

On 12/01/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Stephen Tuggle (41) of Tennessee for a vehicle defect in West Gardiner. Tuggle was charged with operating without a license.

On 12/03/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Jason Goncalves (39) of Augusta on the ME Turnpike southbound in York.  His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended.  He was charged with Operating after Suspension and his vehicle was towed.

On 12/04/2021, Sgt. Pappas arrested Alison Bender for OUI.  She blew over the legal limit.

On 12/04/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Frederick Sharron (21) of Poland on the ME Turnpike southbound in Sabattus.  He was charged with Criminal Speed for traveling 103 MPH.

On 12/05/2021, Cpl. Cropper stopped Jack R. Bicknell (22) of Tewksbury, MA for criminal speed (107/70), while southbound in Arundel.

On 12/05/2021, Cpl. Cropper stopped Keith M. Rosenberg (38) of Portland for criminal speed (104/70), while northbound in Scarborough.

On 12/05/2021, Cpl. Cropper stopped Jannessa A. Snow (27) of Saco for criminal speed (110/70), while northbound in Kennebunk.

On 12/05/2021, Sgt. Pappas arrested Dolby Meronnis for OUI.  He refused the intox test.

