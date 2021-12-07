WVDOH accepts bids for 12 projects, including aging Ohio County bridge

Replacing an aging Ohio County bridge is among 12 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

The bid letting also includes replacing four older bridges in Roane County using funding provided by Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program.

WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

One of the projects will replace the Lewis Bridge in Valley Grove, Ohio County. The span was built in 1933.

The bridge, located on US 40, is the second of four weight-restricted bridges to be replaced in the area. Weight restrictions on the bridges limit the ability to use US 40 as a detour during emergencies or as work continues on Interstate 70.

Plans are to replace one side of the bridge at a time to avoid closing the span completely during construction.

The Dec. 7 letting included the following projects:

Anmoore Bridge clean and painting project (Harrison County)

New Buzzard Ford Bridge replacement (Hardy County)

Shinnston City Park walking trail (Harrison County)

Lewis Bridge replacement (Ohio County)

Alton Deck Girder Bridge replacement (Upshur County)

Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge replacement (Harrison County)

Lincoln Church of God pipe replacement and drainage (Lincoln County)

Stoney Lonesome Road Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Tariff Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Blowntimber #1 Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Big Creek Bridge rehabilitation (Fayette County)

Mud Fork Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder who has all proper documentation in place.

​