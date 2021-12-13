ArtRevsol & QMG Present Barlito Barlito "Race" | Official Video

Cruising in a classic Oldsmobile Cutlass that’s been restored and customized, he’s ready to outrun anyone who’s trying to get in Barlito Baritos way.

We dirty dance in a V8 Nroy just took em on a race/ 12 know we don’t pull over city cop took on a chase.” — Barlito Barlito

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol & QMG Present, Barlito Barlito . The emerging artist from High Point, NC, releases the visuals to his single, " Race ," produced by Southside Miko.Watch as Barlito Barlito races thru the city delivering in true Barlito fashion. Cruising in a classic Oldsmobile Cutlass that’s been restored and customized, he’s ready to outrun anyone who’s trying to get in Barlito Baritos way.Barlito Barlito's a deft MC who’s able to switch flows and rattle off rhymes at ease. Barlito Barlito knows his musical talents can take him wherever he wants to go. Yet, his motivations remain close to his heart and home. “I want people to be able to look at me whenever I’m years and years into this like ‘He came a long way. He real militant. He ten toes. He didn’t switch on the people he came in with, and he always been the same.’ I don’t care what nobody else thinks about me, as long as people can look at me and say, ‘He real and he ain’t do no switching up,’ that’s all I care about.” Barlito Barlito says.Barlito Barlito, affectionately known as Mr. Say It Two times to fans, persevered through endless predicaments before arriving where he is today. Check his background to learn why his mere survival deserves equal highlighting, if not more, in fact than his musical accomplishments.Doing what it takes to make it across the finish line is all Barlito Barlito is focused on — outrunning 12 and dodging the opps!Enjoy the fast-paced visuals for Barlito Barlito’s "Race," today!! The single is available on ALL streaming platforms and ready to be added to all playlists.Links: https://linktr.ee/barlitobarlito | Contact: qmgdalabel@gmail.com

Barlito Barlito | "Race" | Video