Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day:

“On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, let us honor the memory of the 2,335 servicemembers and 68 civilians whose lives were lost and pay tribute to the thousands of men and women who then stepped up to join the war effort and turn back the forces of evil during World War II. Today, and every day, may we honor their service and sacrifice and remain forever grateful that their selfless courage in the face of indescribable danger secured the freedoms we continue to so deeply value today.”