Audiomack Launches a New 'Supporters' Feature to increase Artist Revenue and facilitate Connections with Fans

NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, Audiomack, announced the launch of Supporters, a first-of-its-kind feature in music streaming, providing artists with access to a brand new revenue stream and allowing fans to directly support songs and albums from the artists they love.

“With Supporters, Audiomack is treating artists as they see themselves — as entrepreneurs building profitable careers,” said Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO. “Supporters creates brand new monetization opportunities for our creator community while bringing dedicated fans closer to the music and artists they love.”

Supporters enables artists and musicians to directly engage with their fans when they release new music, express their appreciation for direct support through a variety of messaging options, and share exclusive content and limited offerings. Warner Music Group, the first major to ink a deal with the Audiomack service, has also signed on as the first Supporters major label participant.

“More than ever, there’s demand both from fans who want to demonstrate their passion and support their favorite artists, and from artists looking to better engage with their superfans,” said Allan Coye, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy & Business Development at Warner Music Group. “Audiomack’s Supporters feature will help build these relationships and allow artists and fans to connect in new, meaningful ways.”

Fans participate in Supporters by purchasing digital ‘support’ badges for an individual song or album release. Once a fan completes their badge purchase, their contribution is forever memorialized on their Audiomack profile and the artist’s individual song or album page, Audiomack will also generate a shareable image of the Support badge to help fans showcase their support across social media.

Supporters are ranked on three levels:

· First: The first supporters for a release

· Top: Supporters who contributed the most

· Latest: The most recent supporters

To participate in Supporters, artists must apply for and gain access to Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), or distribute their music to Audiomack through participating partners, including but not limited to Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem, and Vydia.

Audiomack launched in 2012 and currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of December 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.

More information online: https://audiomack.com/world/post/audiomack-supporters