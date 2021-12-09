Seedtag's contextual AI can be used with Xandr Curate to give brands a global scaleable cookieless solution
MADRID, SPAIN, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seedtag, the leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has today announced a collaboration with Xandr, to create a new contextual marketplace. This collaboration will provide advertisers access to Seedtag’s contextual AI solution, LIZ©, via curated, multi-seller deal, available through Xandr Curate.
Seedtag’s contextual marketplace will serve as the channel for advertisers to access and utilize its contextual AI capabilities. In order for this data to become more widely available, Xandr’s end-to-end platform will be able to offer third parties access on notice to unique contextual abilities. Seedtag will be able to contextualize any publisher in the Xandr network to increase the inventory of the contextual marketplace, seamlessly offering its contextual technology, LIZ©, to a broader user base at a measurable scale.
LIZ© is an artificial intelligence platform combining computer vision, natural language processing, and deep learning. LIZ© uses state-of-the-art hybrid models capable of capturing signals from text, images, and video to determine sentiment, brand suitability, relevant categories, and main entities for any article on the web. All of this provides a full-page human-like understanding of content and the highest level of brand safety in the market for millions of articles from all over the world every day.
This new partnership is significant for advertisers, providing a proven way to use contextual advertising based on Seedtag’s proprietary contextual AI technology, LIZ©, at a crucial time as third-party cookies and identifiers are phased out and deprecated. In turn, this will allow brands to target the most relevant audiences while respecting users' privacy and providing the highest level of brand safety.
Dal Gill, VP Global Partnerships at Seedtag, mentions “Brands have been looking for a scalable solution that doesn’t rely on 3rd party data and the latest relationship between Seedtag and Xandr enables that. Programmatic buyers can seamlessly use Seedtag’s proprietary Contextual AI to segment users in a cookieless way and serve amongst premium content via Xandr’s marketplace. All verticals will be looking to benefit from this method of running digital advertising campaigns and we already have seen the uplift of KPIs as a result. The real differential for Seedtag versus other contextual providers is that we have been building and evolving our contextual AI long before GDPR and the death of the cookie was announced, giving us tremendous learnings and insights into “what people read.”
Grego Martinez, Head of Product at Seedtag, states: "For the past few months, we've been working on developing a tool that would allow us to connect our contextual capabilities to Xandr’s exchange. As a result, we've been able to create a fully-powered contextual marketplace, where cookieless information is being pushed in real-time to explore and understand the entirety of the network, reading interest on a global scale. This collaboration with Xandr is the next step in being able to extend our offering of a contextual solution, fully fit for brands wanting to conquer the cookie-free world."
Remi Boudard, senior director, market development, Xandr Iberia adds: “Seedtag is a historic partner for Xandr and we’re excited to bring LIZ© to our Xandr Curate customers. With the industry focused on finding alternative solutions to the third-party cookie, this collaboration provides the industry with a scalable cookieless solution, as it makes ads relevant for users with expanded levels of accuracy.”
About Seedtag
Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company’s contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.
Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that more than 200 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.
About Xandr
A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.
