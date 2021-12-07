DISPARTI LAW GROUP WINS $11 MILLION SETTLEMENT

MAJOR VICTORY FOR GOOD SAMARITAN WHO LOST HIS LEG HELPING A WOMAN WHOSE CAR BROKE DOWN

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys Larry Disparti and Adam Shapiro obtained a major win with a $11,050,000 settlement victory for a Dolton, Illinois man who lost his leg while helping a woman whose car had broken down. Led by Mr. Shapiro, Disparti Law Group filed suit against the driver and UCAN on October 9, 2020.

Walter Lennett, a 64-year-old man, was helping a woman push her stalled vehicle across the road when he was struck by another vehicle. The life-changing incident happened on the 14000 block of South Halsted Street in Riverdale, Illinois at approximately 8:15pm on August 7th, 2020.

David Collins, an employee for the not-for-profit organization UCAN, fell asleep at the wheel and struck Mr. Lennett and the woman’s vehicle he was pushing. Mr. Lennett’s right leg was traumatically amputated by the impact. He also suffered numerous other injuries to his shoulder, head, and ankle. Mr. Collins fled the scene following the accident.

“Mr. Lennett exemplifies the people of Chicago” said Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner and Founder of The Disparti Law Group. “This man went out of his way to help another when his life was abruptly changed forever by someone else’s negligence. We know no amount of money can make up for what happened to Mr. Lennett, but we hope this award can help bring a little relief for the pain and injuries he suffered.”

The Disparti Law Group’s mission is to fight for the good people of Chicago and win. The firm will not rest until justice is done for all those they represent. In this case the firm fought for full limits, unwilling to compromise on anything less. Larry Disparti and his team are honored to be able to bring this win home to Mr. Lennett and his wife Devorie.

The parties agreed to an $11,000,000 settlement from the not-for-profit policy limit, on October 14, 2021as compensation for Mr. and Mrs. Lennett’s injuries. The Plaintiffs were prepared to go to trial and show that Mr. Collins misled the police as to who was driving the vehicle.

The broke down vehicle’s insurer also offered it’s $50,000 policy limits.

The law firm of Salvi, Schostok, & Pritchard also represented the plaintiffs in this case.

Case No.20 L 010802 [William Lennett and Devorie Lennett, Plaintiffs v. David Collins, Individually and as Agent of UCAN; UCAN, an Illinois Corporation; UCAN TITLE HOLDING COMPANY, an Illinois Corporation; and UCAN TITLE HOLDING COMPANY II, an Illinois Corporation; Defendants.]



The Disparti Law Group is a Chicago based law firm with offices in Tampa, Florida and Washington, DC. With over one billion in recoveries, the Disparti Law Group has been named one of the most influential law firms in America by The Trial Lawyer Magazine. It is also one of the highest rated law firms bosting numerous multi-million dollar wins.