AcademicInfluence.com Provides Resources and Guidance for Last-Minute College Application Needs

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first days of January mark application deadlines at many colleges and universities across the United States. And high school seniors know that winter break 2021 may be their final opportunity to submit their applications for fall semester 2022.

Households all over America are dealing with frayed nerves and plenty of finger-crossing.

AcademicInfluence.com aims to reduce that stress by offering a comprehensive set of resources to help students do their applications right and impress admissions officers.

Students can find help choosing target, safety, and reach schools, as well as create customized college rankings, connect with local college admissions counselors, and learn how to manage the FAFSA and other forms:

Tools and Resources to Help with College Applications

Admissions experts such as Sarah Harberson, David Nguyen, and MIT’s dean of admissions, Stuart Schmill, offer video interviews with insights into essay writing and standing out from a packed crowd of applicants:

College Application Advice from Admissions Experts

And for additional information that covers the secrets of getting into elite schools, how many schools to apply to, and much more, there are fact-packed articles on a variety of admissions-related topics:

Helpful Articles on How to Apply to College Successfully

“With so many checkboxes to tick in the transition from high school senior to incoming college student, we understand the stress students face,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “That’s why we’ve gone to great lengths to provide all-encompassing resources for students applying to college.”

Why can students and their families trust AcademicInfluence.com?

No other college ranking site has the InfluenceRanking™ Engine, innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web’s leading data repositories to map and measure the influence of a school’s thought leadership. Students can now access an objective, trustworthy ranking resource found at no other site.

In addition, AcademicInfluence.com hosts one of the most comprehensive directories of college admissions counselors available online. Students in need of help will find a professional near them who can assist with the admissions process, and they can connect to those professionals through the site.

“Most of all, AcademicInfluence.com differs from many college-focused sites because we’re insiders ourselves—professional educators, college professors, and admissions counselors,” says Macosko. “But we don’t stop with our own experiences. Because the admissions process is always in flux, we seek the latest information from other experienced insiders and analysts who can also help guide students on the path to success.”

