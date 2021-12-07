For Immediate Release:

Auditor Faber Declares Village of Freeport “Unauditable”

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office last week sent a letter to the Village of Freeport (Harrison County) declaring the village “unauditable” for the period January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020 due to inadequate records to complete an audit.

This declaration comes after the following information was unable to be obtained:

The 2020 and 2019 HINKLE annual financial statement filings are not supported by underlying records.

2020 monthly bank reconciliations contain fluctuating ‘Other Adjusting Factors’ without support or explanation. The Village was initially given the opportunity to provide support for the ‘Other Adjusting Factors’; however, they were unsuccessful.

Within 90 days from receiving the letter, the village must revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring the accounts, records and reports into an auditable condition within ninety days may result in legal action. This action may result in the Attorney General issuing a subpoena for Mary McBride, Fiscal Officer, Shelly Patterson, Council President, and Larry Wells, Mayor, to appear in the Auditor’s office to explain their failure to provide their financial records. Also, the Attorney General may file suit to compel these officials to prepare and/or produce the necessary information to complete the audit.

Should officials need assistance in correcting any deficiencies, they may contact the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) Department. LGS is a team of financial managers, dedicated to bringing expert financial services to Ohio’s local governments. However, the Auditor’s office will not consider the village’s failure to act in a timely manner or their inability to meet our schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90 day period.

