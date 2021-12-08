F12.net Acquires My Blue Umbrella
EINPresswire.com/ -- F12.net Inc.(“F12”) is pleased to announce today the acquisition of My Blue Umbrella (MBU), a full-service IT business-transformation company in the Greater Toronto Area. The move marks F12’s eleventh acquisition and puts F12 over 250 employees nationally, with 90 in the province of Ontario. Through this acquisition, MBU complements F12’s innovative approach to digital transformation and the modern workplace.
My Blue Umbrella, founded in 1996, originated as a value-added reseller (VAR) with the desire to bring an umbrella of services to business leaders seeking an expert IT partner. Led by Founder and CEO Michael Contento, MBU has earned notable client affinity and impressive staff tenure.
“Adding MBU to the F12 family is an exciting milestone in our growth trajectory and bolsters our business innovation services,” says Alex Webb, CEO of F12.net. “For me, it is compelling to see a leader like Michael. He is someone that hits everything with vigour and inspires clients, staff, and partners to trek along with him. MBU is uncommon among MSPs, moving beyond core infrastructure to include strategies to accelerate business productivity through innovation. I know Michael will be instrumental in helping our clients unlock technology’s potential.”
Michael Contento comments, “At a young age, I was thirsty for something great. I loved business and customer experience, and I knew there was a gap between the two. I have always tried to narrow that gap by genuinely understanding our clients’ goals and objectives to ensure their success. This opportunity to join the F12 team and leverage their suite of technology services and bench strength will allow me and the team to focus on things that will make a difference for our clients. I am thrilled to bring our talents to a collectively extraordinary F12.”
Leanne Yeatman, Chief of Staff at F12.net, concludes, “This acquisition is a perfect match for our corporate culture. MBU brings a high-calibre team that thrives in the fast-pasted environment of continuous advancement. We are thrilled to have all the MBU employees join us!”
About My Blue Umbrella
With an extensive range of services, MBU provides its clients with the ability to transform their entire business. MBU’s track record of success is evident through numerous awards and accolades, including being named Top 100 Solution Provider by Channel Innovation Awards and Modern Workplace Champion by Microsoft.
MBU continues to expand its solution stack by bringing business transformation specialists to harness technology’s power and potential through digital transformation and automation.
For more information about MBU, visit: https://mbu.ca
About F12.net
F12.net is a leading provider of comprehensive IT platforms designed to eliminate the risk and complexity that plagues most IT engagements. F12 seeks to partner with businesses striving to minimize conversations about IT ingredients and maximize focus on business objectives. F12’s suite of IT solutions improves productivity, reduces risk, and rationalizes IT expenses.
For more information about F12’s solutions, visit: https://f12.net
For more information about this acquisition, contact:
Leanne Yeatman
