Missouri Attorney General Issues Letters to Health Authorities and School Districts Following Recent Cole County Ruling Relating to Health Orders

Dec 7, 2021, 10:37 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Following the Cole County Circuit Court’s decision in Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt this morning sent a letter to local public health agencies and school districts informing them of the decision and requiring them to stop enforcing any mask mandates, quarantine orders, or any other public health orders that are null and void under the judgment.