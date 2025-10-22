Attorney General Hanaway Secures 25-Year Sentence For Child Predator In Kansas City Region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Joel Smith, previously convicted of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree for the sexual abuse of a five-year-old boy, has been sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

In September, the Honorable Judge Josh Taylor heard emotional statements from the now seven-year-old victim’s family, who urged the court to hold Smith accountable for the lasting harm he caused and to send a message to other victims that justice can be done. Special prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office argued that Smith’s crimes inflicted profound trauma not only on the child, but on his entire family and community.

“This sentence sends a clear message that Missouri will not tolerate those who prey on our children,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Thanks to the courage of this young victim and the tireless work of our Public Protection Section, a dangerous predator will spend decades behind bars. Our Office will always stand with victims and fight to make Missouri a safer place for every child.”

Assistant Attorneys General Tristin M. Estep and Jeff Suddy, Jr. prosecuted the case, with vital support from victim advocate Carrie Boessen and investigator Rob Jauer. Smith was indicted by a Lafayette County grand jury in February 2024 and convicted by a jury on September 9, 2025.

“Our prosecutors showed exceptional skill and compassion in bringing this case to justice,” said Greg Goodwin, Chief Counsel of the Public Protection Section. “A 25-year sentence reflects the seriousness of this crime and the strength of the evidence presented. I’m proud of our team’s unwavering commitment to protecting Missouri’s most vulnerable and ensuring that offenders like this one are held fully accountable.”

