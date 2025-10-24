Attorney General Hanaway And Osage County Prosecutor Secure Conviction Of Child Predator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that a jury in Osage County has found Louis Galvan guilty of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, Child Molestation in the First Degree, and Child Molestation in the Second Degree for the repeated sexual abuse of a child family member under the age of 12.

The two-day trial was held before the Honorable Craig E. Hellmann. Jurors deliberated for exactly two hours before returning guilty verdicts. Evidence showed that Galvan sexually abused his young relative across two separate year-long periods. The victim, now an adult, bravely faced her abuser in court and testified that she continued to cooperate because she wanted, “the little me” to know she was fighting for her all these years later.

Attorney General Hanaway commended the survivor’s strength and the collaboration between state and local authorities that brought Galvan to justice:

“This young woman’s courage ensured that a dangerous child molester will never again harm another child,” said Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. “The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will continue standing with victims of sexual abuse. We are proud of the work we accomplished in partnership with local Prosecutor Amanda Grellner, and will continue collaborating with local prosecutors to make sure predators are held fully accountable.”

The case was a prosecutorial partnership with Osage County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Grellner, who reached out to utilize available support, resources, and dedicated attorneys offered by the Attorney General’s Office. Assistant Attorneys General Tristin M. Estep and Kirsten Pryde tried the case alongside Grellner, with investigative support from Kyle Eckhoff and Paralegal Jay Turner of the Attorney General’s Office. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Children’s Division conducted the initial investigation.

“This verdict belongs to the victim who never stopped fighting for justice,” said Osage County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Grellner. “Our community can be proud that she had the courage to face her abuser and tell her story. Working together with the Attorney General’s Office ensured we had the resources needed to present the strongest possible case, but it was her bravery that made this outcome possible.”

The Attorney General’s Office encourages local prosecutors across Missouri to request assistance whenever complex or high-impact cases arise. Through this collaborative approach, the Office is able to lend experienced attorneys, investigators, and resources to support counties of all sizes in pursuing justice for victims and protecting public safety.

Galvan was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender based on previous convictions for burglary, arson, stealing, and a federal controlled-substance offense. He faces a possible sentence of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment on each count. Sentencing will be set by Judge Hellmann at a later date.