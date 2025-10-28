Attorney General Hanaway Reminds Missourians Of Halloween Safety Rules For Registered Sex Offenders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Ahead of Halloween, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is reminding Missourians of the state’s strict requirements for registered sex offenders to help ensure children’s safety during trick-or-treating.

Under Missouri law, registered sex offenders must follow these restrictions on October 31:

No Halloween-related contact with children. Offenders are prohibited from hosting or participating in any Halloween activities involving children.

Turn off outdoor lights and decorations. All exterior residential lights must be turned off after 5:00 p.m.

Stay indoors. Offenders must remain inside their residence from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., unless leaving for work, a medical emergency, or similar urgencies.

Missouri law, RSMo § 589.426.1, also states that registered offenders must place a “No candy or treats at this residence” sign in their yard. However, a recent Missouri court ruling removed this sign requirement. The Attorney General’s Office has appealed that decision to the Eighth Circuit to maintain every available safeguard for Missouri children.

“Missouri families deserve peace of mind on Halloween,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “While our Office continues the legal fight to restore the sign requirement, we will continue upholding every other restriction in place to keep children safe and support law enforcement officials as we hold sex offenders accountable.”

Missourians who observe a registered sex offender violating these restrictions should immediately contact local law enforcement to report the violation. Reports can also be directed to the Missouri Sex Offender Registry Enforcement Unit, where tips and complaints can be submitted online. Prompt reporting helps ensure swift enforcement and the protection of children across Missouri communities.

The Attorney General’s Office urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant by reviewing Missouri’s public sex offender registry, where anyone can search by name, address, or ZIP code to identify registered offenders in their area.

“Checking the registry and talking to your children about safety are simple steps that can make a big difference,” Attorney General Hanaway added. “Together, we can ensure Halloween remains a night of fun, not fear, for Missouri families.”