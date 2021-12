Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – December 2021

BIAC Meeting Agenda December 10, 2021_MC

December 10, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

10:00 am: *Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

* Approve September 10, 2021 meeting minutes and December 10, 2021 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson

* Schedule 2022 BIAC meeting dates (proposed dates: March 11, June 10, September 9, and December 9, 2022) – Keri Bennett

* Nebraska’s TBI State Partnership Program Workgroup assignments, initial meeting dates and how to get involved – Keri Bennett

* 10:30 am – Presentation: Laura Fischer of At Ease USA

* 11:00 am – Break -10 minutes

* 11:10 am – BIAC Strengthening and Development Opportunity: Elizabeth Troyer-Miller of the Central Mediation Center

* New Business

* Adjourn

*Note there are no committee reports as the committees have not met since the September quarterly meeting. A written report is provided to update you on TBI grant contractor activities and progress.

12:30 pm: Adjourn