GML Industries, LLC establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – GML Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of wire harnesses for various industries, today announced it is establishing operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $966,000 investment will create 74 new jobs.

Established in 2011, GML Industries, LLC produces wire harnesses, electromechanical solutions including electrical and control panels and cable assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company serves clients in the automotive industry including emergency vehicles, mining vehicles and engine refuelers for airports.

Located at 1875 E. Main Street in Duncan, GML Industries, LLC’s Upstate operations will allow the company to increase production capabilities due to growing demand. The Spartanburg County facility will manufacture automotive wiring harnesses as well as electrical and control panels, electrical boxes and cables.

The facility is currently operational. Individuals interested in joining the GML Industries, LLC team should contact Melinda Freeman at melinda@gmlindustries.com.

QUOTES

“GML Industries, LLC is excited to open our new location in Spartanburg County. We see this as positive growth in our support of our current and future customers having two locations on which to draw talent and automotive wire harnesses as well increasing our electrical and control panels, electrical boxes and cable-building experience.” -GML Industries, LLC Owners Melinda Freeman, Del McGighan-Lukens and Gerri McGighan-Lukens

“GML Industries, LLC’s new operations in Spartanburg County are a welcome addition to our state’s robust automotive industry. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Spartanburg County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited that GML Industries, LLC has chosen South Carolina for their new manufacturing facility. Today’s announcement is another indication that companies recognize the benefits of doing business within our borders. We are thankful for this company’s investment and the 74 new jobs it will create.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Automotive manufacturing has been the gift that’s kept on giving to Spartanburg County over the last several decades, and the investment announced by GML Industries, LLC strengthens our county’s manufacturing prowess. We’re excited they, like us, see Spartanburg as a place where they can succeed.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt