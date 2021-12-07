Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,932 in the last 365 days.

GML Industries, LLC establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – GML Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of wire harnesses for various industries, today announced it is establishing operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $966,000 investment will create 74 new jobs.

Established in 2011, GML Industries, LLC produces wire harnesses, electromechanical solutions including electrical and control panels and cable assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company serves clients in the automotive industry including emergency vehicles, mining vehicles and engine refuelers for airports.

Located at 1875 E. Main Street in Duncan, GML Industries, LLC’s Upstate operations will allow the company to increase production capabilities due to growing demand. The Spartanburg County facility will manufacture automotive wiring harnesses as well as electrical and control panels, electrical boxes and cables.

The facility is currently operational. Individuals interested in joining the GML Industries, LLC team should contact Melinda Freeman at melinda@gmlindustries.com.

QUOTES

“GML Industries, LLC is excited to open our new location in Spartanburg County. We see this as positive growth in our support of our current and future customers having two locations on which to draw talent and automotive wire harnesses as well increasing our electrical and control panels, electrical boxes and cable-building experience.” -GML Industries, LLC Owners Melinda Freeman, Del McGighan-Lukens and Gerri McGighan-Lukens

“GML Industries, LLC’s new operations in Spartanburg County are a welcome addition to our state’s robust automotive industry. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Spartanburg County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited that GML Industries, LLC has chosen South Carolina for their new manufacturing facility. Today’s announcement is another indication that companies recognize the benefits of doing business within our borders. We are thankful for this company’s investment and the 74 new jobs it will create.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Automotive manufacturing has been the gift that’s kept on giving to Spartanburg County over the last several decades, and the investment announced by GML Industries, LLC strengthens our county’s manufacturing prowess. We’re excited they, like us, see Spartanburg as a place where they can succeed.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

You just read:

GML Industries, LLC establishing operations in Spartanburg County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.