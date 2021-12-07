2nd Annual Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor Happening May 14

About

The American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation (ASBrS Foundation) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization founded in 2005 to improve the standard of care for breast disease. Since that time the Foundation has continued to evolve and focus on advancing breast care to all populations and enhancing the patient experience. Our Vision The American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation envisions the day when all populations are actively participating in their own breast care. To make that vision a reality, the Foundation is working to empower patients to be self-advocates for their breast care and treatment, and enhance their experience with healthcare providers. Our Mission We’re advancing breast care and enhancing the patient experience by: Providing information and education to increase public awareness of breast health Facilitating the sharing of insights by multidisciplinary healthcare providers about patient perceptions and preferences Supporting treatment research and access to breast care for all populations Promoting The American Society of Breast Surgeons as the platform for thought leadership in breast surgery and breast care.

