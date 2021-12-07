2nd Annual Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor Happening May 14
Virtual 5k Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor participants having fun and supporting a great cause
Companies, patient advocacy organizations, academia, patients, and families: start teams to support causes and services benefiting breast cancer patients
We're excited to offer this creative and fun opportunity to support organizations who serve breast cancer patients. We can do more to help these patients and their families when we work together.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization that provides free support programs for breast cancer patients and caregivers and funds research and community outreach, is hosting its 2nd Annual Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The unique event aims to be the first ever breast cancer race designed to raise the profile and increase financial support of a multitude of organizations that serve breast cancer patients and their families. Last year’s Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor was a success with engaged teams and individuals across 16 countries and 5 continents. Check out #Race4BreastCancer on twitter, facebook, LinkedIn, and instagram to see great videos and photos from the event last year.
— ASBrS Foundation Chairman Beth Boyd, RN
Corporate teams are welcome and encouraged. Last year's corporate teams used this event as a way to show support for the breast cancer survivors in their community, as well as for morale and team-building during this difficult time with COVID-19. When Endomag CEO Eric Mayes, PhD, was asked about last year’s Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor, he said, “What an amazing breadth of engagement across countries, industry, academia, clinicians and patients – it’s this type of engagement that really wins the big battles as we’ve seen in the last year!”
There is no cost to start a team, and the ASBrS Foundation will promote your goodwill to our U.S.-based and international audiences.
Other breast cancer and breast health patient advocacy nonprofits can use this as fundraiser and promote their cause and services. These organizations may do a fundraiser through the Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor by setting up a team for their nonprofit. There would be no cost to start a team, and the American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation will collaborate to promote your involvement to its U.S. and international networks for free. Organizations interested in doing this should contact the ASBrS Foundation for more details.
Learn more about the 2nd Annual Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor and sign up today:
Create a team and start a fundraiser
Join the race as an individual
About the ASBrS Foundation
The ASBrS Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization founded in 2005 to improve the standard of care for breast disease. The Foundation supports the mission of The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease. ASBrS is committed to continually improving the practice of breast surgery by serving as an advocate for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of breast patients. This mission is accomplished by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and by promoting education, research, and the development of advanced surgical techniques. Learn more about the Foundation’s programs at http://www.breastsurgeonsfoundation.org.
Ryan Cliche
American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation
+1 (202) 557-8599
rcliche@breastsurgeonsfoundation.org
