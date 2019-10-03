How You Can Help a Breast Cancer Survivor

breast cancer survivor and a loved one

Donate by October 31, 2019, and 100% of your donation will help find new treatment options for a breast cancer survivor or improve their quality of life.

Some organizations will offer fun runs, galas, pink socks, or other activities this month. We're devoting efforts to fund research to find new treatments and improve quality of life.” — Beth Boyd, RN, American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month are here. Time is running out, though. More research is desperately needed to find new treatments for breast cancer and ways to improve quality of life. Therefore, the American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation is taking a different approach to Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year: one hundred percent (100%) of all online individual donations the organization collects between now and October 31, 2019, will be used to fund life-saving breast cancer research.

You can make a difference. Help a breast cancer survivor now. Please donate here, and watch 100% of your money go to breast cancer research.

“Some organizations recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with fun runs, galas, pink socks, or other activities to make others aware of breast cancer and its impact on one in eight people in the U.S. Some organizations may use a (sometimes small) percentage of funds for awarding breast cancer research grants,” said Beth Boyd, RN, Chairman of The American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation. “More research can help us increase our chances of finding new treatments and improving quality of life.”

Here’s how we’ll make sure 100% of your donation in October goes to fund only breast cancer research:

1. Our call for grant applications, including a call for research grants, is open now. Our organization both receives the proposals and provides the grant funding.

2. We will collect online donations through October 31, 2019.

3. On November 1, we will announce the total amount we received in donations in October 2019.

4. During January 2020-March 2020, our grants committee will review the received grant proposals.

5. Then in May 2020, we will announce and celebrate the grant winners and amounts awarded.

All support is welcome. If you are not in a position to give a donation at this time, you can also make a great impact by hosting a fundraiser on Facebook.

If you are looking for funds for your breast cancer research project, see our grant application page to learn more about those opportunities and apply.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.